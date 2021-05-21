'They can voetsek': Malema responds to KZN advocates' 'poor treatment' complaint

82 members of the society lambasted the treatment judges Dhaya Pillay and Piet Koen received during their interviews last month, saying it was in an “unfortunate manner”.

“Overall this statement is advanced out of a concern that on account of the JSC interviews, the public may perceive that the two judges are somehow not worthy of their judicial positions,” said the members.

“We think we have a duty to correct any such perceptions because, in our experience of appearing in court before them, there is no foundation to them.”