KZN advocates slam poor treatment of two judges at recent JSC interviews

After Malema raised the issue, Mogoeng then caught her completely off guard by mentioning that some years earlier, when she was being interviewed for another post, Gordhan had had a meeting with him “about a fiscal issue” and had asked him: “How did my friend Dhaya Pillay perform?”.

Mogoeng said: “We had just announced the results, it was public knowledge that you did not make it. This thing has stayed with me. It got renewed as Malema engaged you.”

Pillay, who has known Gordhan for many years through the anti-apartheid struggle, said that it must have come up in casual conversation.

“I know he would not promote me or any of his friends, specifically because of his high profile and that he would be accused of this. That is the extent to which I know. I would not rely on him to promote me at all. And our boundaries have been strictly observed. I can only say again, that he asked you in passing relating to other business and he was disclosing to you that he is my friend, which is no secret.”

Mogoeng also went for Koen’s jugular when he accused him of being rude to him at a meeting to discuss cost-cutting measures in the judiciary in 2016.

He said: “You were one of the leading voices in that meeting. It was one of the most unfortunate meetings a judge should ever have and I am putting that in the lightest possible way.

“I left the meeting deeply concerned about how the judge president will ever be able to run a division like that. I was deeply concerned how you treat the advocates that appear before you. Litigants and witnesses, and members of the public.

“I thought: ‘How did he become a judge?'”