ANC branches promise big turnout for ousted eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s court case next week
While ousted eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s court appearances have not drawn attendance from ANC alliance partners, party leagues and national executive committee members, next Monday’s appearance will be different, according to her supporters.
“Many leaders outside the eThekwini region and national executive structures of the movement are expected to attend the court hearing,” Ntando Khuzwayo, speaking on behalf of the supporters, said in a statement.
eThekwini branches loyal to the former mayor are adamant that not only will she win the upcoming regional conference, but she will also unite the troubled region.
This was expressed in the statement relaying progress on the galvanising of support for corruption-accused Gumede, who is scheduled to appear in the Durban high court next week.
“Branches of the congress movement will continue with their nomination of the incoming chairperson of the region, Zandile Gumede, to once again unite the people of eThekwini towards the realisation of the Freedom Charter,” said Khuzwayo.
The group held a planning meeting on Thursday for Gumede’s court appearance.
Khuzwayo said this was to ensure her supporters adhere to Covid-19 regulations during the court appearance.
Current regulations limit gatherings to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.
Khuzwayo said: “Plans have been put in place to ensure everything runs accordingly.”
Khuzwayo, an ANC councillor and deputy chairperson of the OR Tambo branch, said: “As branches, we hope there will be no further delays in the matter. The era of abusing legal procedures to frustrate the political will of the people will be defeated.
“We have faith the Durban high court will not allow itself to be used as a political battlefield. Justice must be seen, and all should be treated equally and fairly.”
The amount associated with the corruption scandal in which Gumede has been implicated is R389m. She is out on R50,000 bail and has been accused of using her political position to influence the contract at the centre of the case.
Her supporters, however, maintain the allegations against her are a political witch hunt.
TimesLIVE
