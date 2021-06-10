Nearly 9,150 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in 24 hours as third wave sets in

SA recorded 9,149 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) figures released on Thursday.

There were also 127 Covid-19 in-hospital deaths reported in the past 24 hours, according to NICD figures.

Gauteng again accounted for the majority of the new cases - 5,597, or 61%.

The new infections mean there have been 1,722,083 cumulative cases reported since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country last year.

The new cases - the highest number since mid-January - came at a positivity rate of 15.7%.