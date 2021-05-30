Ramaphosa draws the line on ill-disciplined ANC members

President Cyril Ramaphosa has read the riot act to ill-disciplined ANC members saying the party will no longer “tolerate divisive behaviour that undermines the organisation and diminishes its standing even further”.

“The ANC has drawn a line in the sand. The line stands,” said Ramaphosa, during a virtual address at the ANC’s 9th Northern Cape provincial conference.

Ramaphosa congratulated the re-elected provincial leaders — Zamani Saul as the chairperson, his deputy Bentley Vass, secretary Daluxolo Ngxanga, his deputy Maruping Lekwene and treasurer Fufe Makatong.

His address centred around the party’s five key priorities for 2021, including combating the Covi-19 pandemic, economic recovery, organisational renewal, strengthening local government as well as building a better Africa.

Ramaphosa told delegates that in addition to dealing with the pandemic, the ANC had to go through a period characterised by instances of ill-discipline, disrespect for organisational norms and values and resistance.

This he said, was expected as “any project of renewal and rebuilding will encounter resistance from those who benefited from the deviant practices of the past”.