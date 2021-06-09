We'd be thrilled if HIV and TB got this much attention, says Sisonke trial leader

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, co-lead investigator on the Sisonke trial, has cautioned that we drop the ball on HIV and tuberculosis at our peril as we battle Covid-19.

Speaking at the Cape Town Press Club on Wednesday, she said: “It is 40 years this week since HIV was first described in gay men on the west coast of America and we are still looking for a safe prophylactic against the virus. I have spent most of my adult career as a scientist looking for that vaccine.”

In contrast, she said, “We were able to hear about emergency-use approval for the first Covid vaccine about 11 months after the gene of SARS-CoV-2 was first published.”

This she described as “unprecedented and a triumph for humanity”. But she pointed out that $39bn (about R529bn) went into the discovery.

Bekker said the success of Covid-19 vaccines was built on investments in seeking an HIV vaccine. But because of the pandemic, mother-to-child HIV transmission was increasing in parts of Africa, and it was important not to “drop the ball on HIV and TB”.