WATCH | The mothers on the frontlines of the HIV epidemic

2001 was a traumatic time to be living with HIV in South Africa. Misinformation, government scandals, and social stigma kept people suffering in fear and shame.

The rate of infection soared as the epidemic swept through the nation. That year, doctors and concerned citizens founded mothers2mothers.

The non-profit employs HIV-positive women who take newly-diagnosed and frightened mothers under their wing.

Known as Mentor Mothers, they provide an integral link between health facilities and patients in need. One of these women is Limpho Nteko.

Nteko was just a teenager when she got married, fell pregnant, and discovered that she was HIV-positive.

Nteko’s courage was restored by her relationship with the Mentor Mothers. “They have been through the same journey,” she says. “They are the ones who made me believe in myself again.”

In time, Nteko was employed as a Mentor Mother herself in Lesotho. She became a regional manager two years later, supervising a group of 90 mentors.