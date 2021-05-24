New study in SA of treatment to lower risk of HIV in young women
A group of about 60 women between the ages of 18 and 23 years will take part in a trial treatment that is aimed at lowering HIV risk in an innovative study launched this week, in Umlazi township, south of Durban.
Researchers have joined forces to find out if a common bacteria can protect SA women from HIV...
