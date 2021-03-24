Government has catch-up plan for TB, says Mkhize

The coronavirus pandemic has hampered TB treatment due to the lockdown protocols that had to be put in place at health facilities.

This is according to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who spoke to the media on the side of the ongoing World TB Day commemoration in Mbombela on Wednesday. Mkhize said the government is now going to make sure that TB patients are given more priority.

The commemoration of World TB Day, which took place at Ehlanzeni district municipality, was attended by deputy president David Mabuza, Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane and deputy chairperson of the national aids council, Steve Letsike.

Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) staged a protest outside the venue, demanding that the treatment of TB and HIV be taken as seriously as the Covid-19.

“We will be talking to the Treatment Action Campaign, but I think it’s an important point that we all acknowledge that Covid-19 situation disrupted the treatment for TB. But we have a catch-up plan to try and increase the number of people who are coming in every month for treatment and those who get followed up for treatment and those who complete the treatment,” said Mkhize.

Mkhize said although the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine has some delays, in April there’s going to be speed roll out as more companies who produce the vaccine will be ready.

“The vaccination is going well, but we would have liked a higher speed than now... We have been engaging almost twice or thrice a week with the various players to tighten up of the agreements. But we expect that the vaccine will be coming around April because most of the companies that are manufacturing will be releasing the vaccine around that time."

Mabuza, who went to receive the memorandum of concerns from the TAC, promised that their problems are going to be taken seriously and also said Ehlanzeni district of Mpumalanga is one of the places with a high number of TB patients.