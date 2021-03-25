Here is what you need to know about the oral Covid-19 vaccines

A human clinical trial for oral Covid-19 vaccines is set to enter its first phase between April and June this year.

An American pharmaceutical company, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc, announced it is preparing to launch a clinical trial for what could become the world’s first oral Covid-19 vaccine.

Here is what you need to know:

Joint venture

In a statement the company announced a joint venture with India-based Premas Biotech to develop the oral vaccine.

The vaccine is based on Oramed’s protein oral delivery (POD) technology and Premas’s vaccine technology.