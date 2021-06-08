Major websites hit by global internet outage

World

Reuters could not immediately confirm the issue affecting websites and social media platforms all over the world. Stock photo.
Multiple outages hit websites across the globe on Tuesday morning, affecting news websites and social media platforms.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the issue affecting the sites.

Separately, Amazon.com Inc’s retail website also seemed to face an outage. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

Leading websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the Guardian, the New York Times and Bloomberg News were down.

