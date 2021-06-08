Owner of illegal 'home school' charged

Officials say ‘tutors’ are not registered

The illegal school that had been operating from a house under the guise of providing home schooling has now been closed and its owner will also face fraud charges.



North West department of education spokesperson Elias Malindi confirmed on Monday that its officials were sent to inspect the three-bedroom house in Legwere Street in Mogwase, Rusternburg, where about 15 children have been getting home schooling lessons for grade R to nine since the beginning of the year...