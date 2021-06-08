Owner of illegal 'home school' charged
Officials say ‘tutors’ are not registered
The illegal school that had been operating from a house under the guise of providing home schooling has now been closed and its owner will also face fraud charges.
North West department of education spokesperson Elias Malindi confirmed on Monday that its officials were sent to inspect the three-bedroom house in Legwere Street in Mogwase, Rusternburg, where about 15 children have been getting home schooling lessons for grade R to nine since the beginning of the year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.