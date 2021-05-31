'Bogus school' raises ire of neighbours

It is a tutor centre, owner claims

An alleged bogus school is being investigated for operating illegally from a three-bedroom home where 15 children are made to share a shoddy toilet and learn in a crammed space from a garage.



The North West education department said it would launch an investigation into how the school in Mogwase, near Rustenburg, was established and also verify its registration of pupils on its books. The school, whose owner claimed was a tutor centre for home education pupils, is not registered with the department of education. By law, children learning through home schooling should only be taught at their places of residence...