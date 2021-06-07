Killer-father ‘must rot in jail’

Mother of slain kids curses convicted husband

A 31-year-old Limpopo mother whose four children were brutally murdered by their father says she will never forgive her husband, and does not want to see him ever again.



Sylvia Monyela’s husband, Lucas Phasha, 52, was sentenced to four terms of life imprisonment in the Limpopo High Court on Friday for killing the four children – Katlego, 9, Joyce, 7, Tshepo, 5, and Adel, 3 – after accusing their mother of neglecting them and cheating on him. The children were found dead at two separate locations in Selatole section of GaPhasha village, near Burgersfort, on February 17 last year...