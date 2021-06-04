Outlook of energy transition in SA shows promise

In the past decade, SA has faced significant challenges in electricity generation as a result of an erratic and unstable power supply that has driven the country’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels as a means of electricity generation and hindered its transition to a low-carbon economy.



SA's energy supply is dominated by coal, with renewables estimated to contribute just 11% of the total energy supply. However, despite these challenges, SA is still regarded as a potentially key emerging market for renewable energy development, given that it presently supplies approximately 40% of all the energy produced on the African continent...