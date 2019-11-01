The Guptas' alleged inside man at Eskom pleads ignorance over controversial TNA breakfast funding

Pamensky claimed he did not know that Eskom's previous board found there was no value in the utility's prior sponsorship agreements with TNA. He said he also did not know that then public protector Thuli Madonsela asked for the decision by the board to enter into a deal be delayed until her report into state capture was finalised.

Pamensky also told the commission that he did not know two prior contracts dating back to 2012 between Eskom and TNA were concluded outside budget and without the involvement of Eskom's sponsorship committee. Therefore, both those contracts were irregular.

Advocate Kate Hofmeyr, who was leading evidence, asked whether he would maintain his decision to ratify the contract if he had known then what he knew now.

“Never,” he responded.

Earlier in his testimony, Pamensky admitted to meeting members of the Gupta family before he was appointed at Eskom — but denied that they had discussed the position with him.

Alleged to be the Gupta family’s inside man at Eskom, Pamensky is accused of having acting as a conduit by leaking privileged information regarding operations and contracts at Eskom to the Guptas and their associates to further their business interests.