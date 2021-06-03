Poverty and hunger driving high incidence of bullying in Limpopo: NGO

As SA observes Child Protection Week, non-governmental organisation World Vision SA has revealed that the incidence of bullying in Limpopo is higher than that of other provinces it works in.

Moruti Pitso, child protection and advocacy manager for World Vision SA, told TimesLIVE that bullying in Limpopo “is driven by severe poverty and inequality in the area”.

“The poorest children are the ones bullying the more privileged children because they would also like to have material belongings, lunch boxes and so on.

“Cyberbullying is also prevalent because the more privileged children take pictures and circulate them on social media, making fun of those without,” said Pitso.

Two months ago, bullying at Limpopo schools came under the spotlight after grade 10 pupil Lufuno Mavhunga committed suicide.