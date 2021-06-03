Rape victim's brother tracks down 'tyre track' footprints of alleged attacker

A rapist who forced his victim to wash after repeatedly sexually assaulting her thought he had covered his tracks. But at the crime scene he left behind distinctive “tyre track” footprints, which led straight to his home — where he was nabbed by the victim’s brother.

The sandals made from rubber tyres, called izimbadada in Zulu, were found under his bed and R200 he had stolen from his victim was concealed in the sofa.

DNA sampling, which proved that he was the attacker, was the final nail in his coffin.

The circumstances of Zakhele Gumede’s arrest came to light in a recent judgment in which two KwaZulu-Natal judges, Mahendra Chetty and Johan Ploos van Amstel, confirmed the sentence of life imprisonment which was handed down in the Ngwelezane regional court.

Evidence at the trial was that the 32-year-old mom of four was walking home at about 8pm on January 23 2018 when she was grabbed from behind and wrestled to the ground. Her attacker threatened her with a knife.

While he raped her, he covered her eyes and warned her not to look at him. He took R200 she had hidden in her bra. He raped her several times before taking her to a river where he instructed her to wash herself.