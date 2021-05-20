Teachers who administer corporal punishment at schools will face criminal charges
Teachers who administer corporal punishment on pupils will face criminal charges.
This was heard when Lieut-Col Judith Letlapa made a presentation on the third day of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into bullying, corporal punishment and sexual relationships between educators and learners in Limpopo...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.