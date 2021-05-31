Bullying, school violence should be taken seriously
Hearings into bullying indicative of problems
Revelations at the hearings into bullying and violence at schools, held by the SA Human Rights Commission’s Limpopo office last week, were shocking, saddening and indicative of the broad challenges confronting many SA pupils.
Testimony from stakeholders, including teacher unions, student organisations, the police and parents, point to many unreported instances of bullying and sexual assault in the school environment. Without suggesting that these hearings are a mirror of what is happening at schools across the country, violence and the abuse of pupils and teachers are a feature in too many of our schools, and this is unacceptable...
