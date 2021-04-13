Girl attacked by fellow grade 10 learner

Limpopo pupil 'commits suicide' after bullying

A grade 10 pupil has allegedly committed suicide after she was assaulted by another pupil at the school on Monday.



In a video that has gone viral on social media, the pupil from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo is seen being confronted by a fellow pupil before the confrontation is interrupted by another pupil who unexpectedly slaps her numerous times. ..