Girl attacked by fellow grade 10 learner
Limpopo pupil 'commits suicide' after bullying
A grade 10 pupil has allegedly committed suicide after she was assaulted by another pupil at the school on Monday.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the pupil from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo is seen being confronted by a fellow pupil before the confrontation is interrupted by another pupil who unexpectedly slaps her numerous times. ..
