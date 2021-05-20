Mom bullied as a child sees cycle repeated on her kids

Parents of school bullying victims open up at SAHRC hearings

Susan Ravuku broke down as she spoke of how she was bullied while still in school because she was dark-skinned and shared that her three children were also victims of bullying.



Ravuku was one of the parents who made a presentation to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on the second day of hearings into bullying, corporal punishment and sexual relationships between educators and pupils in Limpopo...