Make toxic schools safe spaces
Public hearings held by the SA Human Rights Commission into incidents of violence and harassment at schools in Limpopo this week laid bare the toxicity that lies in the underbelly of our schooling system.
The commission heard allegation after allegation of sexual violence, harassment, bullying and corporal punishment in many schools. ..
