Station releases new line-up for this year
New face Poelano Setwaba not shaken by online bullying
Radio newcomer Poelano Setwaba is ready to shrug off the haters with her appointment on Thobela FM’s revamped breakfast show.
The 25-year-old star from Tzaneen, Limpopo, is the new addition to the station’s popular morning show Ditlalemeso and will be joining seasoned broadcaster Lenny T...
