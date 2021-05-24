Six in court for Zandspruit mob killings
Six suspects are expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrates on Monday in connection with a mob attack that left eight people dead in Zandspruit.
Last week, nine men were taken to a sports field where they were assaulted by angry residents who accused them of committing a string of robberies. ..
