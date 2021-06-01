South Africa

Western Cape cop Jeremy Vearey loses job after criticising his boss on social media

By TimesLIVE - 01 June 2021 - 08:53
Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey pictured with Robert McBride.
Image: Jeremy Vearey\Facebook

Western Cape head of detectives Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey has been dismissed after he posted disparaging comments on Facebook about national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.

Brig Vish Naidoo confirmed the dismissal notice was served on Vearey by Sitole on Friday.

Vearey had been through a disciplinary process after social media posts he made of messages and images between late last year and earlier this year.

“Some of the messages were directed at the national commissioner and contained words that were considered derogatory, offensive, insulting and disrespectful to the national commissioner,  thus bringing the national commissioner and the SA Police Service into disrepute.

“These actions were considered a misconduct in terms of the SAPS disciplinary regulations and therefore warranted a departmental action,” said Naidoo.

