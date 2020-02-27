Mitchells Plain organised crime cop in the dock on defeating the ends of justice charge

A Western Cape police detective appeared in the Mitchells Plain magistrate's court on Thursday on a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

Sgt AK Lewis, a former member of the Mitchells Plain organised crime unit, was charged a year after a SAPS national intervention team were sent to Cape Town to investigate what was dubbed as infighting between police factions in the province.

The case against Lewis is one of a few cases which were taken over by high-ranking members of the national unit. The cases had been handled by members of the Western Cape police counterintelligence unit, which investigated incidents of police corruption.

Lewis’ lawyer, Nashira Parker, said he was summonsed to appear in court and that he had already given a warning statement to the police.

His case was postponed until April 2 when he is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain regional court.