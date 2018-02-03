'Hits' on Cape Town extortion racket cops halt bail hearing

Security concerns abruptly ended bail proceedings on Friday for five men accused of extortion after claims that hits had been out on a prosecutor and two police officers.

The mood was tense outside Cape Town Magistrate’s Court as police in tactical gear escorted senior state prosecutor Esna Erasmus‚ Colonel Charl Kinnear and Major-General Jeremy Vearey to their vehicles.

Earlier in the day‚ Kinnear testified in the bail hearing for alleged extortion racket bosses Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen. Alongside Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay they face eight counts of extortion and one of intimidation.

A source told TimesLIVE that crime intelligence agents in Johannesburg had reason to believe the trio's lives were in danger after two hitmen were allegedly offered R20‚000 for killing them.

It is understood security arrangements are being made to secure their families.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo refused to comment when asked about the alleged hits