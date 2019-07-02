I want to move Western Cape police chief to KZN, national commissioner confirms

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole has confirmed that he wants to move the Western Cape commissioner to KwaZulu-Natal.

Two days after the Sunday Times reported Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula’s proposed move, Gen Khehla Sitole confirmed he had approached the provincial commissioner about moving back to his home province.

But Sitole denied Jula was being "removed", saying this was an insinuation that was "false, malicious [and] misleading with the potential of creating uncertainty about policing in the Western Cape".

He said Jula was on leave, adding: "I have consulted with [him] about the prospect of him taking up the position of the provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal.

"I have approached General Jula about this deployment because firstly, the post of provincial commissioner remains vacant and secondly, General Jula emerges from the province of KwaZulu-Natal making him experienced to police KZN."

The consultation process had not concluded, he said, which meant Jula was still the Western Cape commissioner.