SA records nearly 2,800 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths in 24 hours
SA recorded 2,792 new Covid-19 cases and 67 fatalities in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.
The new infections came from 24,669 tests at a positivity rate of 11.31% — and this now means that there have been 1,665,617 cumulative Covid-19 cases recorded across SA since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.
Of the 67 new deaths, 17 were in Gauteng, 15 were in Limpopo, 13 were in the Free State, 11 were in the Northern Cape, four were in both the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, two were in the Western Cape and one was in KwaZulu-Natal. There were no deaths recorded in the North West in the past 24 hours.
There have now been 56,506 deaths to date across SA.
Up until the end of Sunday night, there had been 970,448 people vaccinated in SA, either with the single dose J&J vaccine or the first of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
TimesLIVE
