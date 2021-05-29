South Africa

Fully recovered Covid-19 patient discharged after 127 days in Durban hospital

29 May 2021 - 16:12
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Mohamed Ahmed Jhazbhai was admitted on December 29 last year, suffering from Covid-19-related respiratory distress. He was discharged on May 27 2021.
Image: via Faceboook

A Durban man who had been battling Covid-19 complications since December has been discharged after a 127-day hospital stay.

Mohamed Ahmed Jhazbhai was admitted to the Shifa Private Hospital on December 29, suffering from Covid-19-related respiratory distress.

In a Facebook post, eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, which is also part of the Lenmed Hospital Group, said Jhazbhai was fully recovered at the time of his discharge.

“Upon his discharge, after spending four months in hospital, he shared his appreciation for the exceptional care he received from the Shifa Private Hospital team, which included the ICU nurses, medical unit one nurses, theatre teams, doctors, anaesthetists, physiotherapists, the management team, the catering team, and all staff who assisted him.

“We are delighted to share that Mr Jhazbhai is well and settled at home, reunited with his family. Mr Jhazbhai is so happy to be at home with his loved ones.” 

