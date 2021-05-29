Fully recovered Covid-19 patient discharged after 127 days in Durban hospital

A Durban man who had been battling Covid-19 complications since December has been discharged after a 127-day hospital stay.

Mohamed Ahmed Jhazbhai was admitted to the Shifa Private Hospital on December 29, suffering from Covid-19-related respiratory distress.

In a Facebook post, eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, which is also part of the Lenmed Hospital Group, said Jhazbhai was fully recovered at the time of his discharge.