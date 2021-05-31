eThekwini municipality blames pandemic for delay in 'fraud-tainted' high-rise court case

The eThekwini municipality is yet to disclose the record of its decision to approve the development of the multistorey apartment building at 317 Currie Road, citing the Covid-19 pandemic as one of the reasons.

Community activist group Save our Berea launched court action in August last year in which it seeks an order reviewing and setting aside the town planning and zoning authority given to the development, deemed a “monstrosity” by local neighbours.

Before the matter can be set down for hearing, the city has to file the record of all decisions.

Save Our Berea has in court papers alleged that this should be a simple process because the city had previously put up documents in a similar application in 2014, which resulted in a court order that the building be partially demolished — a ruling that was subsequently overturned in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Since then the developers, Serengeti Rise Industries, have gone bankrupt and the building was sold at public auction to local businessman Jakes Pandor, through his ITPRO Trading.