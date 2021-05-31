South Africa

Gauteng hospitals bracing for third wave

Health bosses say they learnt from first, second waves

31 May 2021 - 07:54
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Gauteng hospitals are gearing up for the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as admissions increase and the need for beds in intensive care units rises.

Additional wards, new tents for suspected Covid-19 patients and additional staff members are some of the measures that some of Gauteng’s biggest hospitals have embarked on as admission numbers soar...

