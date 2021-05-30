President Cyril Ramaphosa has called a family meeting on Sunday evening

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday night address the nation about the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Sunday, presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale confirmed that Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7pm.

This comes amid a rise in the number of infections with fears of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Ramaphosa last addressed the nation in March to announce added lockdown regulations under level 1 which were specifically targeted at the Easter Weekend.

At the time, he announced a ban on sales of alcohol from offsale outlets which only applied between Good Friday and Easter Monday.