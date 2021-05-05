Parliament rallies behind NSFAS leadership's turnaround efforts

Parliament has vowed to give its full support to the embattled National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which is under the leadership of a new CEO and board.

The expressions of support came after the scheme presented its strategic plans for the 2021/2022 financial year to the portfolio committee on higher education and technology on Wednesday.

CEO Andile Nongogo told the committee that the need for NSFAS had increased rapidly due to the coronavirus pandemic and a weak economy. The scheme was, as a result, exploring a number of ways to raise more funds. He said they had been able to secure R1.9bn from other funders and sought to increase this by an additional R39.9m in the current financial year.

This as the scheme had also recovered R628m from its debtors.

The entity was previously in trouble after being hit by billions in irregular expenditure, maladministration, allegations of corruption and nepotism.

Nongogo said it would be critical for the scheme to improve a number of inefficiencies to change the face of the organisation. These included improved methods of debt collection.

“We want to make sure that beneficiaries that were funded pay back the loan. What is important about this is that it may be very difficult for beneficiaries to pay with all these inefficiencies. Our aim is to improve in all aspects of the scheme and to showcase some of the good work that we have done to increase our recovery of [money owed].