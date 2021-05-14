Blade Nzimande says NSFAS budget will exceed R43bn this year

Funding for the National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is expected to surpass an all-time high of R43bn in the 2021/22 financial year, minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande said on Thursday.

This was a positive step in affirming the government's commitment to the poor and working class to provide free higher education, he said.

Nzimande made the announcement in the National Assembly, where he unpacked his department’s budget for the 2021 financial year — a budget which was met with mixed reactions among MPs.

“Irrespective of the challenges we had earlier, NSFAS funding has increased more than fire-fold just in six years, from R5.9bn in 2014 to R34.7bn in 2020. In the current financial year, NSFAS funding is expected to reach more than R43bn, a further increase of nearly R10bn in just two years.

“Indeed, we are leading our commitment to the poor and the working class of our country to provide free higher education,” he said.

Nzimande said the budget for the post-school and training sector was just over R115bn, the budget for the TVET college sector was R13bn, for career development systems it was R230.7m, while community education and training would get R2.422bn and R504m would go for administrative responsibilities, among others.

The EFF rejected the budget as “nothing but an endorsement of failure”.