Sell assets of crooked MPs

By reader letter - 17 March 2021 - 10:22
Corrupt MP's are never prosecuted even though there is no excuse for their greed, the writer says.
I write this letter with a painful heart. Every day, every second, we read or watch the news there’s a member of parliament or corrupt officials from different municipalities appearing at different courts for fraud that’s benefited their families and friends.

Their children attend schools, colleges and universities abroad.

They are never prosecuted even though there is no excuse for their greed. I suggest that instead of them being given prison sentences, their properties and anything belonging to them should be confiscated, sold, and the money given to NSFAS to help the needy students.

Paula Nkosi, by email

