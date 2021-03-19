Money for NSFAS stolen by cadres

At the beginning of the year, minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande instructed Unisa to cut the number of first year students by 20,000. The students took the matter to court and won the case.

If students didn't go to court, what would have happened to the 20,000 potential students? They would have stayed at home for the whole year. And there is no guarantee that they would get space next year.

In his budget speech in February, minister of finance Tito Mboweni announced the cut in NSFAS funding without providing an alternative. That's arrogance, and the cabinet approved his budget.

Last week, Wits students began protests against Mboweni cutting NSFAS funding. During the protest, a passerby was shot dead by the police in Braamfontein. May his precious soul rest in peace.

Interestingly, the same day police killed an innocent person, the same cabinet approved more funds to NSFAS. So, it took the Wits students to revolt and the life of an innocent person for the cabinet to do the right thing. What a caring government!

The truth is government has no money; it was stolen by ANC comrades. And those thieves are going on with their lives as if nothing has happened. Some of them are in parliament. So, why should the students pay for the sins of those in government?

The ANC government has promised free education and is reneging on its promise. It's time the nation hold the government to account. Or vote it out. We can't have the same problem every year as if we are mad.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City