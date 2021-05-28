Accommodation provider jumped the gun by admitting students before given go-ahead: UJ

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) says a privately owned accommodation provider that was not accredited with the institution shot itself in the foot when it admitted NSFAS-funded university students for the 2021 academic year before obtaining accreditation.

This is one of the arguments put forward by the university as it opposed an application by Gaetal, which is seeking to set aside a decision by UJ not to consider applications for accreditation for new private student accommodation buildings for the 2021 academic year.

Gaetal is also seeking an order requiring UJ to consider its application for accreditation of its building — known as Miller Street — in respect of the 2021 academic year.

University policy enables service providers to enter into a memorandum of agreement to provide student accommodation to the university.

Every year, the university determines the opening and closing dates for applications from service providers. If an application is approved, students can then consider the approved building as an option for student housing.