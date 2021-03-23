Some may register for 2021 but still face same woes next year

Debt relief plans still not enough for students

University students are concerned that the proposed debt relief mechanism to enable owing students to register for the 2021 academic year is not an answer to their financial woes as they will still have historical debts in their name next year.



They say they will continue with their protests if their demands are not met. South African universities have been under siege from student organisations demanding the cancellation of student debt...