Some may register for 2021 but still face same woes next year
Debt relief plans still not enough for students
University students are concerned that the proposed debt relief mechanism to enable owing students to register for the 2021 academic year is not an answer to their financial woes as they will still have historical debts in their name next year.
They say they will continue with their protests if their demands are not met. South African universities have been under siege from student organisations demanding the cancellation of student debt...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.