South Africa

Penniless Unisa students starve as NSFAS updates its data

Varsity says that, because of insufficient funds from NSFAS, only students whose data has been captured have been paid

By Prega Govender - 21 May 2021 - 10:08
Unisa apologised to students for the inconvenience caused.
Unisa apologised to students for the inconvenience caused.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Tens of thousands of Unisa students are still waiting to receive their R290 monthly living allowance which should have been paid at the start of the academic year in February.

Unisa informed students in an advisory titled, “NSFAS disbursement delay”, on Wednesday night that the private company responsible for making payments, IntelliMali, had confirmed that they had loaded the disbursements of about 65,000 of the 117,000 students that Unisa sent through.

“They will increase the number of students to be paid from 20,000 per day to 25,000 as from Thursday. This means that the disbursements for qualifying returning students will be concluded by May 21.”

Unisa, which apologised to students for the inconvenience caused, said that new students should receive their allowances by May 26.

Read the full article on Sunday Times.

Blade Nzimande says NSFAS budget will exceed R43bn this year

NSFAS funding is expected to surpass an all-time high of R43bn in the 2021/22 financial year, minister of higher education and training Blade ...
News
1 week ago

Parliament rallies behind NSFAS leadership's turnaround efforts

Parliament has vowed to provide its full support to the embattled National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) under the leadership of a new CEO and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X