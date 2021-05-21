Penniless Unisa students starve as NSFAS updates its data

Tens of thousands of Unisa students are still waiting to receive their R290 monthly living allowance which should have been paid at the start of the academic year in February.

Unisa informed students in an advisory titled, “NSFAS disbursement delay”, on Wednesday night that the private company responsible for making payments, IntelliMali, had confirmed that they had loaded the disbursements of about 65,000 of the 117,000 students that Unisa sent through.

“They will increase the number of students to be paid from 20,000 per day to 25,000 as from Thursday. This means that the disbursements for qualifying returning students will be concluded by May 21.”

Unisa, which apologised to students for the inconvenience caused, said that new students should receive their allowances by May 26.

