Beneficiaries, pay your NSFAS debt

Former students and past beneficiaries of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) must stop denying other students a chance to study by not repaying their debts.

I find it worrying to see people being selfish and not wanting to see others furthering their studies using the NSFAS. I'm talking about people who are working and know very well that they must pay back the loan money.

There are poor deserving students who passed well and need these NSFAS funds desperately, but end up getting little because there are many needy students. Think about other students and start repaying the money. There are many students who want to benefit just like the way you benefited. I think people have to pay the money; there's no other way.

The nice thing is that they don't decide how much you have to pay. As a law-abiding citizen, you have to obey the laws of the country. If you make debt, you have to pay it. It's unfair for people not to pay back their loans. The beneficiaries always know the terms when asking for financial aid.

NSFAS must just come with better and more advanced ways to force those owing it to pay back the money.

Nelson Kgatla, Pretoria North