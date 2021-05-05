South Africa

Some names are not on the funded list

VUT students go hungry as they wait for NSFAS

05 May 2021 - 09:16

Mthoko was thrilled when his National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) application was approved as he was going to further his studies at Vaal University of Technology (VUT).

Little did he know that he would spend his time fighting for the payment of his NSFAS allowances, and the nail in the coffin was when he was told last Thursday morning he was not on the list of VUT funded students and had to leave his room to make space for other students...

