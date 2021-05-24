Gauteng police arrest more than 1,000 suspects at the weekend

Gauteng police have arrested more than 1,000 people for offences including driving under the influence of alcohol.

The suspects were arrested during O Kae Molao Operations from Friday to Sunday.

Police said 150 of those arrested were allegedly driving drunk.

“The suspects were found to have committed serious and violent crimes including rape, sexual assault, murder, car hijacking, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery, theft, fraud, possession of drugs, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of unlicensed firearm,” said police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo.

He said police also arrested more than 70 people for contravention of the National Disaster Management Act.

“Provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, was joined by community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko when he led integrated law enforcement agencies in Kagiso, West Rand.

“It was during this operation that police arrested more than 40 allegedly drunk drivers at a roadblock. Another 138 suspects were arrested in the West Rand for crimes that include possession of drugs, armed robbery, murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” Masondo said.

Intensified crime combating operations were conducted in Johannesburg, including Soweto, where more than 165 suspects were arrested for crimes including rape, murder, assault, theft, intimidation, pointing of a firearm and robbery, said Masondo.

“More than 310 suspects were nabbed in the Tshwane district by the integrated law enforcement agencies made up of the police, metro police and Gauteng traffic police. These suspects were arrested for crimes including assault, possession of suspected stolen property, reckless and negligent driving and dealing in drugs.”

In the Ekurhuleni district, 363 suspects were arrested for crimes that include assault, robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of drugs, Masondo said.

“Police in Sedibeng district arrested 58 suspects for committing offences that include murder, burglary at residential premises, theft, robbery and selling liquor without a licence.”

The suspects will appear in courts this week.

TimesLIVE