South Africa

Man arrested for rape and murder of 4-year-old now accused of trying to rape her mom

By Khanyisile Ngcobo - 24 May 2021 - 16:13
A man arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a young girl has now been charged for allegedly trying to rape the child's mom. Stock image.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A man arrested in connection with the rape and murder of his colleague's daughter has now been charged for the attempted rape of the little girl's mother.

The 26-year-old man was arrested last week at his home in Northern Cape a few days after the girl's battered and naked body was found dumped in the bushes in Kgomotso, Taung.

According to police, the girl had been raped and then strangled to death. 

The four-year-old went missing after her mother left her at a friend's residence while she went to a local tavern. It was later revealed that the suspect was the mother's colleague, and one of the people who accompanied her from the tavern to her friend's house.

According to North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani, upon arrival at the friend's home, he tried to take advantage of the inebriated woman.

“When they [the mother and her companions] returned from the tavern, he [allegedly] tried to rape the mother but was stopped by the [mother's] friend.

“He then waited for the two to sleep before he [allegedly] kidnapped the child,” Funani told TimesLIVE.

She confirmed that the man now also faces an attempted rape charge in addition to the original rape and murder charges.

The man appeared in the Kgomotso magistrate’s court on Monday, where the case was postponed to allow the man to get legal representation. He will return to court on June 1 for a bail application.

TimesLIVE

