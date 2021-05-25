Two teachers face criminal charges for raping pupil at school

The Gauteng department of education says it has opened criminal cases against two teachers from a Soweto school who allegedly took turns sexually assaulting a pupil for a period of two years from when she was 13 years old.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed yesterday that one of the educators from Siyabonga Secondary School in Bramfischerville has been placed on precautionary suspension pending finalisation of his disciplinary process.

The other teacher, who pleaded innocence to charges of misconduct related to the sexual assault of the pupil at the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC), was found guilty and dismissed in March.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the case is being handled by the family violence, child protection and sexual offenses unit but could not immediately give details.

The incident is one of 361 sexual misconduct cases committed by educators on pupils that have been brought to authorities since 2016. The ELRC said it has received and heard 13 sexual misconduct complaints against teachers in the past two months.

In the ruling on March 30 against the teacher, ELRC said the pupil who was in grade 8 in 2016 had approached her teacher about an error in her report card.

She found her teacher in the administration block. “After sometime the complainant was called by the teacher and another. They told her that she had to have sex with them if she wanted her marks to be fixed. She refused…She was told to come back the next morning,” read the ruling by arbitrator Coen Havenga.