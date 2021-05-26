South Africa

IN PICS |Pietermaritzburg court precinct abuzz as Jacob Zuma appears on corruption, fraud charges

By Sowetanlive - 26 May 2021 - 11:59

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma descended on the Pietermaritzburg high court precinct on Wednesday morning, dressed in T-shirts with the slogan “Hands Off Zuma”, ahead of his appearance on corruption and fraud charges. 

Some of them had stayed overnight in the precinct. The precinct was a hive of activity, with hawkers selling ANC memorabilia, having set up stalls around Freedom Square, where a stage has been erected for Zuma to address supporters after court proceedings.

