IN PICS |Pietermaritzburg court precinct abuzz as Jacob Zuma appears on corruption, fraud charges
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma descended on the Pietermaritzburg high court precinct on Wednesday morning, dressed in T-shirts with the slogan “Hands Off Zuma”, ahead of his appearance on corruption and fraud charges.
Some of them had stayed overnight in the precinct. The precinct was a hive of activity, with hawkers selling ANC memorabilia, having set up stalls around Freedom Square, where a stage has been erected for Zuma to address supporters after court proceedings.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.