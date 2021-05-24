Hospital employee arrested for alleged rape of pregnant patient
A general worker at Embhuleni Hospital in Elukwatini near Badplaas, Mpumalanga, has been arrested in connection with the rape of a pregnant patient.
Provincial police said the accused, in his early 30s, was arrested on Monday morning in KwaZulu-Natal where he was hiding out. ..
