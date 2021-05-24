South Africa

Hospital employee arrested for alleged rape of pregnant patient

24 May 2021 - 10:48
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

A general worker at Embhuleni Hospital in Elukwatini near Badplaas, Mpumalanga, has been arrested in connection with the rape of a pregnant patient. 

Provincial police said the accused, in his early 30s, was arrested on Monday morning in KwaZulu-Natal where he was hiding out. ..

