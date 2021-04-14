Motshekga cracks down on employment conditions of educators
Ban on teachers guilty of sex offences against pupils
Teachers who have been found guilty of rape or who are caught in sexual relationships with learners will lose their teaching jobs indefinitely.
This was announced by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga in a government gazette where she outlined terms and conditions of employment of educators...
