Limited train service rolls out for Pretoria commuters

A limited Mabopane corridor train service resumed on Tuesday, and Metrorail in Gauteng said plans were on track for a limited Saulsville train service to resume on November 16.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said only a limited number of the 60,000 commuters who used to be transported on the Mabopane railway corridor before lockdown would be catered for.

“Due to Covid-19 requirements, the train will only load 70% of the total train capacity to allow for social distancing. The 'first come first serve' rule will apply. In addition, train services will only operate during morning peak from 5am to 9am and for the afternoon peak between 3pm and 7pm,” she said.